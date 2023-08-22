Video: “It Was a Very Difficult Time for Me” – Falz Shares Injury Experience After Successful Surgery [Video]

Folarin Falana, also known as Falz, the renowned Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actor, spoke up about a difficult chapter in his life in a recent exclusive interview with Cool FM, recounting his struggle with a knee injury.

The multi-talented artist described his struggle to recovery and how he acquired the injuries while playing football.

Falz announced that he had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The injury, according to the 32-year-old artist, was caused by his passion for football and active engagement in the sport.

Falz lightheartedly recalled a hypothetical scenario involving a trial with the legendary Arsenal football club during the conversation.

He jokingly quipped that his exceptional skills as a striker led to envy among other players, resulting in their attempt to sabotage him and sideline him from the team.

However, beneath the jest, Falz detailed the seriousness of the situation. He underwent an ACL reconstruction surgery due to the severity of the injury.

The rapper-turned-actor described this period as one of the most challenging times in his life, highlighting the physical and emotional difficulties he had to endure.

Falz’s journey to recovery did not end with the surgical procedure. He revealed that he is currently undergoing an extensive rehabilitation process, which includes intensive physiotherapy.

Despite the challenges, Falz expressed gratitude for the progress he has made so far.

In his words;

“I’m glad I’m back up and running.”

See below;