Video: “It Was a Difficult Journey”- Davido’s Adopted Son, Abdulmalik, Writes As He Graduates From University

Davido, the ace international singer, rejoices as his adopted son, Prince Abdulmalik Uthman, aka Man Like Abdul, graduates from university with honors.

Uthman celebrated his university graduation with an appreciation post on his social media page.

He stated that the journey was not easy for him, but he is grateful that he was able to complete it. Prince Uthman is the only child of the late Barack Obama DMW.

Obama DMW was Davido’s manager and a member of the DMW crew, as well as a very close friend.

The young man couldn’t help but leave a special message for his father in his celebratory post, while also thanking his mother for being a wonderful mother to him.

