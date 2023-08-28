Video: “It took me 15 hours” — Fan draws a “Amazing” portrait of Davido, netizens react

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, a fan of the renowned Afrobeats singer, creates a stir when he shows an image of the singer that he drew for 15 hours.

A Twitter fan known as @Dami4reign rushed to the platform to bless the musician with a portrait of his recent photos.

Dami said during the unveiling of the work of art that he burnt night candles for 15 hours to finish the biro sketch of his favorite musician.

“It took me 15 hours to draw this Davido’s portrait.✍️🖼️,” he wrote.

Netizens Reactions…

The portrait has since generated waves of reactions from users who find it hilarious while others simply condemned the artist.

Reactions trailing portrait of Davido sketched by a fan

DPHNORZ penned: “Pésin write imade you change am to Imole dé.”

mr_rahman_a stated: “That means you will spend 15 more hours in jail.”

GKosisochukwu opined: “Wasted 15hours but the only positive storyline is that you ain’t getting it back! Draw Burna too.”

Wale_cy wrote: “Wow you are really talented Davido looks like the drawing”

LizEdobor said: “Why is the zip looking like something else “