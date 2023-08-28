ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “It took me 15 hours” — Fan draws a “Amazing” portrait of Davido, netizens react

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, a fan of the renowned Afrobeats singer, creates a stir when he shows an image of the singer that he drew for 15 hours.

A Twitter fan known as @Dami4reign rushed to the platform to bless the musician with a portrait of his recent photos.

Dami said during the unveiling of the work of art that he burnt night candles for 15 hours to finish the biro sketch of his favorite musician.

“It took me 15 hours to draw this Davido’s portrait.✍️🖼️,” he wrote.

Netizens Reactions…

The portrait has since generated waves of reactions from users who find it hilarious while others simply condemned the artist.

Reactions trailing portrait of Davido sketched by a fan

DPHNORZ penned: “Pésin write imade you change am to Imole dé.”

mr_rahman_a stated: “That means you will spend 15 more hours in jail.”

GKosisochukwu opined: “Wasted 15hours but the only positive storyline is that you ain’t getting it back! Draw Burna too.”

Wale_cy wrote: “Wow you are really talented Davido looks like the drawing”

LizEdobor said: “Why is the zip looking like something else “

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 313 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I took some time off to be a Father”-Rapper Phyno writes as he welcomes baby [Photo]

1 hour ago

Video: “Soma and I mistaking sexual tension for love” — Angel spills

2 hours ago

Video: Adorable moment Adekunle Gold Tapped Simi’s bum as they danced together

2 hours ago

Video: “You dey fear your fellow human being?”- Yul Edochie roasts celebrities deleting comments when faced with backlash

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button