Video: “It Looks Like Mercy Eke’s Own” BBNaija’s Phyna Stirs Reactions as She Flaunts Her New Acquired Body

Ijeoma Otabor, also known as Phyna, the Big Brother Naija’shine ya eyes’ winner, has been a topic of controversy after displaying her banging body.

The reality actress published pictures of herself displaying her curvaceous shape on Instagram, causing quite a commotion.

Phyna encouraged her haters to reconsider her since she doesn’t care.

The reality star cum actress added that she is as cold as ice and as hot as Lava.

“Always keeping together as my thoughts become words. I can be as cold as ice and as hot as Lava.

Take another look at me now. I respectfully don’t care”.

See the post below;

Taking to her comment section, while her fans hailed her for her dashing look, others mocked her, comparing her derriere to Mercy Eke.

One Miracle Julian wrote, “Mama Phyna your yansh wan be like Mercy Eke own

One Miracle Julian wrote, “Mama u are too fine Queen of all queens the unusual herself

One Iphy wrote, “Phyna!! Step on their necks baby

One Quite Tosyn wrote, “Phyna with the bodddyyyyy

One Miss Elegant Couture wrote, “Exactly baby, spray pepper

One Pas Fruitals wrote, “Pepper everywhere this na hot pepper. Choke us

One F cakes Deco wrote, “D body is bodying”.

Phyna flaunts new body

