Video: “It is worth N400,000” -Destiny Etiko’s stylist claps back at critics over her Valentine’s Day outfit [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Destiny who is described as one of the most poorly dressed celebrity, had fallen into the hands of fashion police again.

Instagram users dragged the thespian over her Valentine’s day attire while faulting it in its entirety.







Actress, Destiny Etiko’s stylist has hit back at her fans for critising her Valentine Day’s outfit.

The curvy actress, who is described as one of the most poorly dressed celebrity, had fallen into the hands of fashion police again.

Taking to Instagram, Destiny Etiko shared her Valentine’s photoshoot rocking a form-fitting white and red catsuit which accentuated her curves. The form-fitting catsuit had red embellishments and she accompanied it with a red headpiece.

Despite it being glittering, her fans weren’t pleased with the dress as they called for her to fire her stylist.

Addressing the criticisms, her stylist identified as @vtwins_hairworld_salon_asaba_ on Instagram slammed her critics.

He revealed that the outfit is worth half a millionaire and maintained that the catsuit is beautiful.

“Destiny Etiko outfit is 400k and it’s beautiful”.

“You and Aba people sign deal” – Destiny Etiko mocked over Valentine outfit

Destiny Etiko gets dragged by netizens over her Valentine outfit.

Celebrities as expected served stunning looks today, 14th February in line with the celebration of love.

Destiny Etiko who wasn’t left out of the show took to her Instagram page a few hours ago where she posted photos of herself in her unique outfit.

Captioning the post, the self-acclaimed Dramadoll wrote:

“Love planted a rose and the world turned sweet. Happy Valentine Fam.”

Taking to the comment section, Instagram users dragged the thespian over her attire while faulting it in its entirety.

Some went as far as advising her to sack her stylist.

Recall that this is not the first time Destiny Etiko is getting mocked due to her fashion sense.