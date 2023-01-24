Video: “It is unfair to undermine their hard work” BBNaija’s Kess slams OAP Nedu after he revealed why many ladies go into BBNaija

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Kess has slammed media personality, Nedu for undermining his female colleagues.

In an interview with Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyin on his podcast, The Honest Bunch, Nedu revealed why many ladies rush for the reality show.

He avowed that many are there to market themselves sexually as they only got sex to offer.

Nedu opined that BBNaija is good at skyrocketing people into fame but it doesn’t give them a long lasting platform. Hence why many, market themselves to rich men to sustain themselves. Read more here.

He stated that the trend of tagging female BB housemates as sluts is distasteful.

Defending them, Kess noted how 95% of his female colleagues are highly intelligent, super talented among others. He expressed his displeasure at having to undermine their hard work.

“This trend of tagging female Big Brother housemates as sluts is distasteful. 95% of them are highly intelligent, sufficiently independent, super talented and are legit hustlers. It is unfair to undermine their hard work”.

