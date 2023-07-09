Video: “It Is Not Her Fault, She Is Learning from Our Leaders” – Charly Boy Reacts To Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma’s Confession

Charly Boy is amazed at how Mmesoma Ejikeme duped so many Nigerians.

Charly Boy has regretted how a 19-year-old girl, Mmesoma Ejikeme, duped the majority of Nigerians, including himself.

This comes after Mmesoma Ejikeme revealed that she forged her UTME results.

Charly Boy, on the other hand, blamed the administration for not providing a good example for the next generation.

Taking to Twitter, the self-proclaimed area father sparked a debate by implying that government officials had an indirect influence on the recent crisis.

Recall that the saga unfolded when the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the exam scores, initially declaring Nkechiyere Umeh as the candidate with the highest score of 360.

However, Mmesoma, a 19-year-old student at Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi, contested this outcome, asserting that she had scored 362.

In response to her claims, the Anambra State government constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The committee’s findings revealed that Mmesoma had indeed manipulated her exam results, a fact she confessed during the investigation.

This revelation triggered reactions from various quarters, including Charly Boy, who wasted no time in drawing a connection between Mmesoma’s actions and the influence of political leaders on society.

Speaking on the outcome of things, Charly Boy acknowledged that Mmesoma had successfully deceived many people, including himself, with her articulate defence and apparent innocence.

He also stressed the importance of exercising caution in condemning her, suggesting that Mmesoma, despite her actions, was still a talented individual who required guidance and counselling from her parents.

In his words:

“Mmesoma Ejikeme fooled many including me, checkout the fluency with which she defended herself with such innocence. These children na wa, ooo.

She is still a brilliant girl so let’s not be in a hurry to destroy her, the parents have a lot of counselling to do with her, by the way, who never fuckup, raise ur hand.

She learn work from leaders that believed that forgery is good plus those who never found their weac result till date. Am sure she was in dis Naija as INEC was manipulating Nigeria electoral process.

God heal her

Happy Wet Sunday.”

