Video: “It is about to be an ICONIC moment”-Tiwa Savage set to mark her first lead role as an actor and Executive producer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian’s Beyoncé, Tiwa Savage as many of her fans call her, is set to debut her own movie, Water and Garri the Film.

Her new movie, which would marked her first lead role as an actor, would be executively produced by her and Directed by award-winning director, Meji Alabi.







Famous singer, Tiwa Savage is no doubt breaking boundaries and exploring different fields in the industry.

The Afrobeats singer, is set to make a big mark in the movie industry with her newest project.

The singer, actress, businesswoman, fashion icon and beauty entrepreneur is set to add another new title to her already loaded resume.

Nigerian’s Beyoncé, as many of her fans call her, is set to debut her own movie, Water and Garri the Film.

Sharing the good news on her Instagram page, Tiwa Savage revealed that it’s about to be an iconic moment.

Her new movie, which would marked her first lead role as an actor, would be executively produced by her and Directed by award-winning director, Meji Alabi.

“This is about to be an ICONIC moment. My first lead role as an actor and Executive Producer. Directed by the GOAT @mejialabi”.

The featured film, “Water and Garri”, tells the story of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the US who returns to her homeland to confront her past guilt.

Tiwa Savage takes on the lead role of Aisha, while the supporting cast includes talented actors Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

“Water and Garri” is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer and Meji Alabi as the director. This highly anticipated film marks the first feature-length project from the production companies.

In addition to starring in the film, Tiwa Savage wrote and performed the film’s original soundtrack and serves as an executive producer through her company, Everything Savage. The movie was filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, and principal photography has now concluded.

Recall that Tiwa Savage made her first acting debut in MTV Staying Alive Foundation and MTV Base Tv drama – SHUGA.