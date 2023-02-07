Video: “It has not been an easy thing”- Osinachi Dike ‘Apama’ vows not to step foot In Nigeria as he becomes a US citizen [Video]
- With the current economy situation in the country, it isn’t surprising to see many Nigerians including celebrities relocating abroad.
- Showing off his passport, Osinachi vowed not to step foot in Nigeria again. He dared his fans or anyone who ever sees him in Nigeria to bill him.
Nollywood actor, Osinachi Dike has officially become a US citizen.
Taking to his Facebook page, the comic actor revealed that he has finally gotten his green card to the US.
Speaking on his children, the movie star stated that he has left his children for his wife to take care of as he wants to hustle and at the same time, enjoy his life.
“Help me thank God. It has not been an easy thing. I will be leaving my family, my wife should take care of the children. I have tried my wife should take care of my kids. I need to leave, I need to go and make money.
I might not even come back. Infact
Anywhere you see me in Owerri or in Nigeria collect money from me cause I am no longer around. Let me go and enjoy myself”.