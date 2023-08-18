Video: “It has been you”- 2face baby mama, Pero Adeniyi grateful as she marks birthday

Today is the birthday of Pero Osaiyemi Adeniyi, the mother of iconic musician 2baba Idibia.

The mother of four posted fresh pictures of herself on her Instagram profile while thanking her maker.

Pero acknowledged that it has always been God, and she will always be grateful to Him.

Thanking Him, she wished herself a happy birthday.

“It has been you, Lord, and it will forever be you!

THANK YOU, LORD!

Happy birthday to ME!”.

“Go ahead, it’s your time”- Pero Adeniyi celebrates first daughter, Ameerah as she turns 22

In other news, Pero Adeniyi, the mother of three of 2baba’s seven children, is celebrating the birth of her first child from another relationship.

Pero stated on her Instagram page, where she shared a video collage of the celebrant, that she is beyond blessed because God has been faithful.

She mentioned how she became Ameerah’s mother 22 years ago and how God has never abandoned them.

She prayed for her and expressed her pride in the young lady her daughter is becoming.

“22 years ago, I became your mum, and God has never left us. Ameerah God will continue to lead you, I am super proud of the young lady you have become. God will never depart from you, you will live long and fulfill destiny. Go ahead, it’s your time, my baby!! Love you.

Tunro Tunro! My Ace sibe sibe Oluwa dara SI wa! God has been indeed faithful, I am beyond blessed!

Happy birthday Ameerah Oluwatumininu!”.