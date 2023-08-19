Video: “It has always been you, and will always be you”- Annie Idibia assures 2baba, days after he revealed his fears of losing her

Annie Idibia, a Nollywood actress, has assured her husband, 2baba Idibia, of her love for him.

The mother of two uploaded a snapshot of herself and her husband on Instagram, as he assured her of her love.

Annie remarked that it has always been and will always be her hubby, no one else because he is her soulmate.

She observed how they were designed for one other and swore to adore him until death.

“LYTID.

@official2baba it has always been you… Still you… will always be ONLY YOU.

Soulmate, made4eachOther”.

The assurance comes only days after 2baba voiced concern about his wife, Annie Idibia.

The father of seven, whose marriage to Annie has been chaotic and full of turmoil, uploaded a video of his African Queen.

Through an emotional voice-over, the artist acknowledged his affection for his wife and expressed his anxieties and worries of losing his wife to another man.

He becomes jealous when another man has his wife’s attention, since he doesn’t want another man to understand how beautiful she is and steal her away from him.

He stressed that his wife, Annie, means too much to him and that he is afraid of losing her.