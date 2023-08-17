Video: Isreal DMW Recalls How His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him Because Of N150

Israel DMW, Davido’s personal assistant, has revealed how he was rejected by his ex-girlfriend.

Isreal confessed in a selfie with his ex-lover that she dumped him in 2001 because he couldn’t afford to give her N150.

His story has changed, and he can now afford more.

“She dumped me in 2001 because I couldn’t afford her the 150 naira she wanted then”.

Music executive, Soso Soberekon while reacting to it, called out the lad for dumping Isreal.

He concurred that the lady dumped Isreal because of the said amount, adding that he has evidence.

“She left my guy @isrealdmw because of 150(0.19 cent). Evidence full ground”.