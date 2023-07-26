Video: Isreal DMW In Fresh Trouble as Davido Unfollows Him After He Tenders Apology to Muslim Community, Deletes Post

Isreal DMW is under fire again after his boss Davido unfollowed him on Instagram following his public apologies to the Muslim community.

Yesterday, July 25th 2023, Isreal DMW, Davido’s logistics manager, apologized to the Muslim community via the insta-stories portion of his official Instagram page following the controversial music video.

Remember that Davido has been repeatedly dragged along with strong opposition from the Muslim community for sponsoring a music video for a song called “Jaye Lo” by his signee, Logos Olori.

The music video depicted Logos Olori on top of a building singing and making prayer movements, while other Muslims below were rigorously carrying out their Solah and dancing, an activity that is prohibited in Islam.

Despite Davido’s decision to remove the music video in response to public criticism, another video has emerged in which residents of Maiduguri gathered and began burning a banner with singer Davido’s photo, demanding that he issue a public apology.

However, Isreal DMW apologized on behalf of his boss to the entire Muslim community, noting that his boss presented the music video incorrectly in his efforts to promote his signee, Logos Olori.

He wrote; “Let me specially apologise to my Muslims brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hubbies. It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex. Love you all.”

Obviously, this apology by Isreal DMW didn’t sit well with Davido as he orders him to remove the apology post from his insta-stories and further unfollow him once again on Instagram showing that all is not well between them at the moment.

Recall that some weeks ago, Davido before following him back had earlier unfollowed Isreal DMW after accusing Instagram influencer Enioluwa of being gay in his homophobic rants.

Isreal DMW wrote; “We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad tin. They are into rubbish and dia useless supporters would say is content”