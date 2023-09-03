Video: Israel DMW’s Marriage Reportedly Hits the Rock as His Wife Flees Home, Returns Bride Price

There have been allegations that Israel, one of Davido’s aides,’ marriage has fallen apart after his wife reportedly left her matrimonial home and returned the bride price.

Israel Afeare, also known as Israel 30BG or Israel DMW, is the Logistics Manager for Nigerian artist Davido. He married his lover, Sheila David, in October 2022 in Benin.

For years, the 42-year-old social media sensation has been Davido’s aid and is a member of the singer’s 30 billion gang.

Several months later, a report made its way onto the internet regarding an alleged marriage crash in the home of the popular Nigerian.

Revealing the genesis of the alleged marriage crash, gistlover revealed in a statement written in Pidgin English but converted to proper English by us: “This is what happened: According to information we’ve received, Sheila was in a relationship with someone before her father introduced her to Israel at a bar where Israel hosted an event.”

“Money quickly became a factor, and her father struck up a friendship with Israel. Eventually, her father revealed that he had a beautiful, virgin daughter. To cut a long story short, they arranged a meeting, and due to financial incentives, Israel agreed to marry Sheila.”

“Things escalated rapidly, and before we knew it, they had set a wedding date. The wedding became the talk of the town, even attracting celebrities like Davido. However, just a few months into the marriage, issues began to arise.”

“Sheila would want to go to the market, and Israel wouldn’t allow her to use the car sometimes. If she went out and returned, Israel would check her undergarments to see if she had been unfaithful. Israel didn’t provide her with much financial support, and she resorted to influencer gigs to make ends meet.”

“There were even public disputes. At times, Sheila would leave the house for days without returning. Despite the short duration of the marriage, she endured a lot of hardship. Her father, who had pushed her into the marriage, couldn’t help her.”

“Sheila left the house twice, but later returned. Recently, after a fight on Israel’s last birthday, she decided she’d had enough and moved out, asking her parents to return the bride price. Although there was a signed agreement not to discuss their issues online, the matter has escalated.”

“Some unconfirmed sources suggest that Sheila might have left Israel’s house while pregnant, but this is not certain. Both families are now trying to mediate in the hope that she might return. Please note that this information is unverified, and we are open to corrections. I come in peace.”

SEE POST: