ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Israel DMW, Chief Priest, others slam Mr Jollof over his comment on Wizkid’s intended tour with Davido

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 383 1 minute read

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

“You Have 7 Days To Return The N10M Paid To You Not To Drag Apostle But You Continue” – Mr Jollof Issues Stern Warning To Gistlover [Video]

Comedian Mr. Jollof has been dragged by some celebrities and fans after he trashed the upcoming tour of Wizkid with Davido.

In the later hours of yesterday afternoon, Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce that he will be going on a tour with the DMW Boss Davido after his MLLE tour.

This announcement caused a lot of jubilations on social media.

However, one of those who wasn’t happy about the upcoming tour was comedian Mr. Jollof. According to him, Wizkid’s fame has dimmed hence trying to ride on the fame of Davido to gain relevance.

However, it seems the assertion of Mr. Jollof did not sit well with most people as many have dragged him to filth.

Nigerian Celebrities like Davido’s Aide Isreal DMW, BBNaija’s Frodd and Tega, Cubana Chief Priest, Actor Sukanmi Omobolanle, Pretty Mike, and others, tackled Mr. Jollof in his comment section.

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 383 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Odunlade Adekola celebrates suspected side chic, Eniola Ajao, with sweet words as she turns 40 today

26 mins ago

Video: Man weeps endlessly after winning a brand new car from Tunde Ednut

7 hours ago

Video: ‘Age isn’t a representation’ – Wizkid throws subtle shade at Mr. Jollof over proposed tour with Davido

9 hours ago

Video: Tunde Ednut breaks records, celebrates his birthday in Atlanta, Russia, London South Africa and 10 Nigerian states

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button