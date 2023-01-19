Video: Israel DMW, Chief Priest, others slam Mr Jollof over his comment on Wizkid’s intended tour with Davido

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Comedian Mr. Jollof has been dragged by some celebrities and fans after he trashed the upcoming tour of Wizkid with Davido.

In the later hours of yesterday afternoon, Wizkid took to his Instagram story to announce that he will be going on a tour with the DMW Boss Davido after his MLLE tour.

This announcement caused a lot of jubilations on social media.

However, one of those who wasn’t happy about the upcoming tour was comedian Mr. Jollof. According to him, Wizkid’s fame has dimmed hence trying to ride on the fame of Davido to gain relevance.

However, it seems the assertion of Mr. Jollof did not sit well with most people as many have dragged him to filth.

Nigerian Celebrities like Davido’s Aide Isreal DMW, BBNaija’s Frodd and Tega, Cubana Chief Priest, Actor Sukanmi Omobolanle, Pretty Mike, and others, tackled Mr. Jollof in his comment section.