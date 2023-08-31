Video: “Isn’t that your skirt too short” – Reactions trail Ayra Starr’s skimpy outfit on stage at her show in the USA

Mavin signee, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe better known as Ayra Starr, has had people talking online after releasing a video from her tour.

Ayra Starr, a popular Nigerian singer, is currently on her #21worldtour, and on Tuesday night, August 29th 2023, Ayra performed in Chicago, Illinois.

Ayra was seen in a skimpy dress on stage singing her hit song, Bloody Samaritan, in a video released on her verified Instagram page today, August 30th, 2023.

Ayra Starr’s short dress sparked a commotion online since it revealed a lot of her skin, allowing netizens to see more than they expected.

While some criticized the singer’s attire for being excessively short, others praised her performance.

Watch the video below;

See reactions below;

ble_seen2: Hope say you wear something inside mk dem no video you from under come leak am.

processing248: processing248 1 h Isn’t that too short? @ayrastarr.

balish721: Ur presentation are really extreme.

bigkensyn: You can’t do no wrong! Keep going.

kamal_pella______’: Wonnipe ofi body joor Rihanna ooo, @kamal_pella______ gan fe hammer ooo.

obiajunwa_kizito: I will allow God do dey judging as you take Dey tune us on.