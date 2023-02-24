Video: Is She Single?, she’s very young and energetic- Fans drool as Ayra Starr shares video of her mum vibing to her song [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ayra Starr, has got many of her fans buzzing with excitement after she shared a video of her mum

Taking to her official Instagram page, the Sabi Girl star posted a video of her mother dancing to her latest song and said she’s her biggest fan

A number of social media users could not help but drool over Ayra’s mum’s beauty, as some of them asked if she was single







Nigerian fast rising singer, Ayra Starr has shared a video of her mother vibing to her newly released song, Stability.

In the adorable video posted online, Ayra Starr ‘s mother was showing off her dance skills as her daughter’s song played in the background.

Her mother, was looking so energetic that she could pass for someone in her 30s.

Taking to comment section, while some were in doubt that she is her mum, others gushed over her youthful body.

One Iamslowdog wrote, “Wait oh. Na her Mama be this? Wow. She is beautiful. Na the original sabi girl be this! Fine woman

One the food networking wrote, “Na the original sabi girl be this! Gorgeous woman

One Mojadesola wrote, “Her mom ke. Wow she’s very young and energetic

One Callmemjay wrote, “The mom looks younger and prettier than done of IG 23yrs old ladies

One Nene George wrote, “At first I thought she’s the one. What a striking resemblance. Beautiful genes is in the family. The sing is a bop

One Dherbalbody wrote, “That’s why is good to have your kids early

One Folorunsho wrote, “Mama wey sabi

One Ajay da realtor wrote, “See person mama nau. I want to be like dis but swallowing eba at 11pm no go let me see front. Mtchewwwwww”.