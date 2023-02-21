Video: “Is Rivers state still a Christian state or now a confused state” – Hilda Dokubo quizzes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 General elections, Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo is asking an important question about her state of origin, Rivers State.

The veteran, took to her Instagram story, to express her concern for her state.

Hilda Dokubo questioned if Rivers State is still a Christian state or now a confused state.

The politician is asking this important question because of Governor Wike’s political decision.

Recall that Governor Wike has always opined that Rivers is a Christian state. He made this known when Ganduje threatened to sue him over the false mosque demolition news they spread in the North. But now, Wike is supporting APC’s Muslim Muslim ticket.

Bearing this in mind, Hilda Dokubo is questioning if Wike’s political greed and ambition has made it deflect from his words.