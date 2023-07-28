Video: Instagram Suspends Davido’s Alleged Pregnant Side Chick, Anita Brown’s Account, Hours After Losing Twitter Account

Excitement As Instagram Suspends Davido’s Alleged Future Baby Mama, Anita Brown’s Account, Hours After Losing Twitter Account

Anita Brown, the purported pregnant mistress of Davido, may have experienced a double loss in a single day, as her Instagram page has gone down just hours after being suspended on Twitter.

According to Gistlover, the model from the United States lost her Twitter account for violating the platform’s safety guideline.

Anita Brown’s Instagram profile, on the other hand, may have met the same fate when she posted a lengthy diatribe about Davido’s secret marriage to his wife, Chioma Rowland.

A check on the page yielded the error “Sorry, this page isn’t available,” indicating that the account has been suspended. However, it is possible that it was temporarily deactivated because both return the same problem.

Regardless, Anita Brown is currently off both Twitter and Instagram which was her major spot for attacking the singer and his family.

Anita Brown drags Davido over his marriage to Chioma

Recall that on Thursday, Anita Brown had gone on a rant over Davido’s quick marriage to Chioma.

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, Anita questioned which celebrity gets married without having an elaborate wedding.

She noted how Davido and Chioma weren’t together in 2022 and now by 2023, they are married and he also welcomed a second child with his second baby mama.

Slamming those criticizing her for sleeping with a married man, Anita stated that she never knew Davido was married until recently.

The swimwear entrepreneur revealed that she confessed her sins to God and believes He has forgiven her.

Anita added that her affair with Davido wasn’t private, as there is footage of them in Miami in May.

Instagram and Wikipedia are about to verify me as Davido’s spouse” Anita Brown jubilates

Her loss is coming less than a month after she got verified on Instagram.

While celebrating her achievement, the entrepreneur shared a screenshot of a website referring to her as the spouse of Davido.

Anita stated that soon Instagram and Wikipedia would also refer to her as Mrs. Adeleke.

She praised her level of pettiness for her undeserving title.

“Instagram is about to verify me as the spouse. So is Wikipedia. I’m Queen Petty. Big Virgo”.