Video: Ini Edo, Jane Mena, Uche Jombo, others celebrates Yvonne Jegede as she clocks 40

Birthday greetings are flooding in for the delightful screen diva, Yvonne Jegede, who turns 40 today.

The fourth club has been opened for the movie actress by her coworkers, admirers, and lovers.

GISTLOVER previously reported that the chocolate-skinned movie star is joining the 4th club in style.

Unlike, her 39th birthday where she broke the norm and didn’t release a birthday shoot, Yvonne Jegede has hit the studio to serve us some hot looks for her birthday.

In an outfit that highlighted her curves and the single mother didn’t appear her age.

Yvonne Jegede disregarded lengthy captions in accordance with her yearly custom of keeping her birthday wishes short and to the point.

“Forty”, she wrote.

Taking to her comment section, the likes of Uche Jombo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kie Kie, Ini Edo, Faithia Williams, Lilian Esoro, Uche Ogbodo, Rachael Okonkwo, and more ushered her into her new age.

Ini Edo wrote, “My choko choko. I don’t want to wait till tomorrow. Welcome to the 4th floor. You are awesome just the way you are. Keep being the best version of yourself. I love to see women winning and these women are growing in so much grace and you all inspire me. Long life, good health, and prosperity.

Uche Jombo wrote, “My baby boo! Happiest birthday. Welcome to the 4th floor. More blessings love you always

Deyemi Okanlawon wrote, “How?? 40 wetin?? Who be 40?? Anyway, take your happy birthday first. You’ll forever be our sweet 16 African Queen!

Kie Kie wrote, “Happy birthday Brown goddess

Faithia Williams wrote, “Happy birthday my dearly YJ

Rachael Okonkwo wrote, “Happy birthday to you my selfless queen Choco

Lilian Esoro wrote, “HBD beautiful

Uche Ogbodo wrote, “Sassy Forty

Jane Mena wrote, “Happy birthday Queen YJ. May God’s blessings, love and happiness never depart from your life in Jesus’ name, Amen. May this birthday bring you lots of joy that will never cease in your life and that of your family. I love you and God loves you more because see the way you are looking 16. 40 where? Wishing you the very best today now and always. Amen”.