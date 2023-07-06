ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: Influencer Enioluwa Celebrates New Age in Style, Announces Venue for His Birthday Party

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 358 1 minute read

Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa, popularly known as Eni, a renowned Instagram influencer, celebrates his birthday today, July 6th, 2023.

Enioluwa celebrated his birthday with his friends and followers on his verified Instagram page today.

Sharing gorgeous photos of himself on his new age, Enioluwa wrote;

“Congratulations, Superstar Eni! “Live long and prosper forever.”

Since breaking into the entertainment world in 2019, Enioluwa has been on top of his game. He has collaborated with industry heavyweights including as Don Jazzy, Davido, Kiekie, Hilda Baci, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, and Macaroni, among others.

See Enioluwa birthday post below (swipe to view more);

Celebrating his birthday, Enioluwa also announces the venue where his birthday party is going to take place today via the insta-stories section of his official Instagram page.

He said all roads leads to “Chris Ultimo Building, Kunsela Road, Ikate, Elegushi.”

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 days ago
0 358 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

“The Same Girl With Different Mindset”- Regina Nwoko Says As She Steps Out With Her Hubby (Photos)

20 mins ago

Singer Timi Dakolo Celebrates His Lovely Wife, Says She Is A Super Hero (Pictures)

31 mins ago

Video: “I’ll always be your loyal fan” – Olamide tells Lojay after paying for his music video

2 hours ago

Video: Kanayo O. Kanayo prays for his son set to study in America

3 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button