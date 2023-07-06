Video: Influencer Enioluwa Celebrates New Age in Style, Announces Venue for His Birthday Party

Adeoluwa Prince Enioluwa, popularly known as Eni, a renowned Instagram influencer, celebrates his birthday today, July 6th, 2023.

Enioluwa celebrated his birthday with his friends and followers on his verified Instagram page today.

Sharing gorgeous photos of himself on his new age, Enioluwa wrote;

“Congratulations, Superstar Eni! “Live long and prosper forever.”

Since breaking into the entertainment world in 2019, Enioluwa has been on top of his game. He has collaborated with industry heavyweights including as Don Jazzy, Davido, Kiekie, Hilda Baci, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, and Macaroni, among others.

Celebrating his birthday, Enioluwa also announces the venue where his birthday party is going to take place today via the insta-stories section of his official Instagram page.

He said all roads leads to “Chris Ultimo Building, Kunsela Road, Ikate, Elegushi.”