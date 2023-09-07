ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "Including Your Uncle" – Netizens Reacts Over Davido's Opinion on Tribunal Judgement

Popular Nigerian artist Davido has reacted to the electoral tribunal’s decision as he outlines how elections in Nigeria are won.

The country held its presidential election petition hearing yesterday, during which the cases against the ruling party and President Tinubu were dismissed.

While many reactions have greeted the news, Davido turned to his X page to express his thoughts.

According to the artist, winning elections in Nigeria is all about rugged-ity, and the most rugged usually wins.

He wrote … “Nigeria Election nah by who rugged pass.”

One netizen took to the comment section to ask if his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State also won by ruggedness and Davido noted that there had been rugged men on his uncle’s side.

The fan known on X as @chief_ochuko stated …

“Na ruggedity ur uncle take win Abi?”

Davido replied … “Men mount.”

