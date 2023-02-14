Video: In your innocent smiles, a sun of solace rises after the darkest nights– Do2dtun pens open letter to his daughters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Media Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, a.k.a Do2dtun has taken the celebration of valentine’s day a step further with an emotional note to his daughters, Fioreyimika and Fife.

In the absence of their mother, the father of two who has always shown how much he values his kids took to Instagram to celebrate them, specially on Valentine’s day.

According to Do2dtun, words can’t qualify the genuine love he feels for his children as a father. His children whom he tagged as darling pearls are the true essence of his life, the lights that shine in his darkness.

Making a lifetime promise to them, Do2dtun noted that there are no heights he won’t reach to hold their hands and no depth he won’t explore to show them how much he loves them. While noting that they are his true valentine’s gift, he thanked them for the joys they brought to him.

Reminiscing on the marital drama he is faced with their mother, Taiwo, Do2dtun noted that things have not been easy for him, however, he has a God who takes care of him for his children.

Do2dtuns’ letter to his children