Video: “In the presence of greatness”- 2baba hails Olamide as they link up, crowns him the new ‘African Giant’

Olamide received flowers from legendary musician Innocent Idibia, often known as 2baba or 2face, as they partnered.

Even though he was a legend himself, 2baba remarked how happy he was to be there.

Saluting Olamide, he lauded him for being a genuine individual, a trailblazer, an African Giant who was extremely gifted and humble.

Olamide, he said, is a great blessing to many people and the whole movement. He is also highly focused.

“In the presence of greatness. A real one. A trailblazer. Humble cr@zy gentle rugged and super-talented African Giant. A true blessing to so many and the entire movement.
A Lazer-focused Young Don”.

