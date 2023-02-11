Video: In how many ways can I say I love you – Chidi Mokeme to Kate Henshaw, she reacts -[Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: In how many ways can I say I love you – Chidi Mokeme to Kate Henshaw, she reacts

  • In a recent development, Kate Henshaw took to her Instagram page to share a dance video of herself.
  • Reacting, Chidi Mokeme left a lovely remark for the actress
  • that the veterans had caused a stir online a few days back after they got cozy in a video by kissing and hugging tightly as they reunited


Nollywood actors, Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw continue to raise eyebrows owing to their recent romantic stunts.

The veterans had caused a stir online a few days back after they got cozy in a video by kissing and hugging tightly as they reunited.

While some believed it was a mere friendship display, others argued there was something more.

However, in a recent development, Kate Henshaw took to her Instagram page to share a dance video of herself.

In the clip, the 50-year-old gave out some impressive dance moves that triggered laudation from colleagues and fans.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Dance like no one is watching….💃🏻💃🏻
Own who you are and live fully….😁😁
You are the main actor in your movie…😊🙌🙌

It’s the month of love, if I no love myself, wetin I gain??”

Taking to the comment section, Chidi Mokeme left a lovely remark for the actress.

He averred: “In how many ways can I say I love you.”

In response, Kate Henshaw also dropped a soothing reply.

She wrote: “once is enough darling. I love you too.”

