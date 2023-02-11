Video: In how many ways can I say I love you – Chidi Mokeme to Kate Henshaw, she reacts -[Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actors, Chidi Mokeme and Kate Henshaw continue to raise eyebrows owing to their recent romantic stunts.

The veterans had caused a stir online a few days back after they got cozy in a video by kissing and hugging tightly as they reunited.

While some believed it was a mere friendship display, others argued there was something more.

In the clip, the 50-year-old gave out some impressive dance moves that triggered laudation from colleagues and fans.

Captioning the video, she wrote:

“Dance like no one is watching….💃🏻💃🏻

Own who you are and live fully….😁😁

You are the main actor in your movie…😊🙌🙌 It’s the month of love, if I no love myself, wetin I gain??”

Taking to the comment section, Chidi Mokeme left a lovely remark for the actress.

He averred: “In how many ways can I say I love you.”

In response, Kate Henshaw also dropped a soothing reply.