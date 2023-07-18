Video: Imagine the thing they are doing” – Angela Okorie leaks more chat with insider about Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu

Angela Okorie has released another chat with a Nigerian lady, this time revealing her ordeal with Anita Joseph and Uche Elendu.

During the conversation, the lady described going to a club with the actresses to have affairs with men.

She claimed, however, that despite being the most used girl throughout the affair, Anita Joseph chose to pay her only N70,000.

She also claimed that Anita and Uche had affairs with the men at the club, despite the fact that Uche was sick and ended up vomiting.

In her words:

“We go for one place for Oregon. That place na one oyinbo pilot dey there. We see three man there too. All Na oyinbo. Them search us collect our phone, off our phone.

“But na 70,000 Anita give me because Na three man sleep with me. I sure Anita chop my money because na me do pass. Uche no too well that day. Na small she do before she begin vomit. Anita just dey do with one man dey shout.”

Sharing the chats via Instagram, Angela Okorie slammed the duo heavily for pretending to love ‘God’ while having shady businesses.

“Cheap girls. Imagine the nonsense they are doing. Tomorrow them go come out lie with my name. Una go believe these desperate cheap slttts”, she said.

See the post below: