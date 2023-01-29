Video: “Imagine Meeting A Lekki Big Boy And In Less Than A Week, He Is Already Asking You For Loan” – BBNaija Doyin Exposes Fake Lekki Big Boys

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ex BBNaija housemate, Doyin has lambasted some men living a fake lifestyle in Lekki part of Lagos.

Doyin wondered why a man would start asking a lady for loan barely one week after first meeting

Doyin said, “Fake life can never be eradicated. Sometimes, one has to look the part to get the part; but just make sure that as you are packaging, you also have substance.”

The former housemate also maintained that there were lots of men in the Lekki area of Lagos living fake lives.

She said, “I would be a liar if I say I have not experienced the ridiculous level of fake life out there, especially in Lekki. I also have friends that have experienced this. Imagine meeting a man and in less than a week, he asks you for a loan. I know that there are many men of timbre and calibre in Lekki, but it is grossly saturated with a lot of fake people. However, I believe that everyone should live as they please.”

Reliving her experience in BBN, she said, “Life after Big Brother Naija has been a rollercoaster of emotions. I have had my share of highs and lows, but I cannot deny that it has definitely been a fulfilling journey so far.”

Addressing the notion that female BBN housemates have more money than their male counterparts, Doyin said, “Quite a number of people seem to think women go on BBN and automatically meet men that would lavish them with money. They also think that everything female ex-BBN housemates do or achieve are funded by men. I seriously disagree that women from BBN only get successful through men.

“I know women who have been on that show and have become very successful by strictly putting their heart, soul, sweat, brain and finances towards projects, and have been able to create successful career paths for themselves. It is highly misogynistic to think that a woman cannot be successful without a man’s influence.”