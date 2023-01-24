Video: “Imagine carrying village Ekuke” – Destiny Etiko fidgets hard as she shoots movie scene with ‘local’ dogs

Destiny Etiko has shared a ‘behind the scene’ moment of a movie titled, ‘After 1970’ which she is currently filming.

In the scene, Destiny Etiko was made to carry a dog in her right arm and drag three others in chains.

The actress in the clip could be seen fidgeting over fear of being beaten by the dogs.

