Video: “Imagine carrying village Ekuke” – Destiny Etiko fidgets hard as she shoots movie scene with ‘local’ dogs

  • Destiny Etiko has shared a ‘behind the scene’ moment of a movie titled, ‘After 1970’ which she is currently filming.
  • In the scene, Destiny Etiko was made to carry a dog in her right arm and drag three others in chains.
  • The actress in the clip could be seen fidgeting over fear of being beaten by the dogs.

Popular actress Destiny Etiko has been seen on a movie set struggling as she shoots a movie with dogs as part of the role.

The thespian has shared behind the scene from a movie set titled, ‘After 1970’ which she is currently filming. She was seen playing a strange role with dogs around her.

In the scene shared by actress Destiny Etiko, she was made to carry a dog in her right arm and drag three others in chains with the other hand.

Destiny in the video could be seen struggling to hold the dogs and also fidgeting out of fear of being beaten. She however screamed out for the owners of the dogs to come to carry them.

She captioned her post; “What we go through to make movies no be here 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 I almost jumped out of my skin chai. Imagining carrying VILLAGE EKUKE🥲🥲🥲”.

