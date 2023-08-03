Video: ‘Imagine, A Whole Presidential Aspirant Turns Facebook Dancer’ – Nollywood Actress Mocks Yul Edochie

Hadiza Abubakar, a Nollywood actress, made fun of her colleagues Yul Edochie and Judy Austin.

According to Gistlover, Yul is embroiled in a divorce battle with his first wife, May, over his marriage to Judy.

Only a month after mourning his late son, Kambilichukwu, the actor known as ‘Odogwu,’ has not stopped posting videos of himself and his second wife, Judy, dancing, praying, or playing pranks on Facebook.

In an Instagram post, Hadiza confronted Judy about the difficulties she may be feeling while wanting to act better than the first wife.

She said Yul’s career is no longer the same following the cheating scandal, adding he has turned to a Facebook dancer.

She wrote: “To Snatch person husband no easy wallahi, you will be doing too much to prove that you’re better than the first wife! Career pada wo omi nitori obo. Odogwu pada di odiegwu! A whole presidential aspirant panda di facebook dancer. Toh it’s well… , May’s maturity really needs to be studied wallah”

Meanwhile, Peter Edochie, during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, spoke in proverbs about Yul’s marital crisis.

In the snippet Chude shared on TikTok, Pete said that Yul is the architect of his current predicament.

He said, “He who fetches ant-infested firewood, should be ready to host the lizards for a feast”