Video: I'm worth N930M now, It has not been easy to stay away from girls – Sabinus opens up

I’

The bold Sabinus, the one and only Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu, lit the digital domain ablaze with his recent bombshells, as he ripped back the veil on his personal affairs and presented an electrifying exposé on his financial prowess.

During a new conversation with committed fans, the content creator, via Instagram story, went into fan-prompted questions regarding his financial worth, the timing of his most recent passionate outing, go-to gastronomic delights, and a variety of other intriguing concerns.

When asked about his net worth, Sabinus proudly revealed that he had N930 million in his account.

Further probed about his recent intimate encounter, he shared that it’s been nearly two months.

