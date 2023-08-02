Video: “I’m too busy for una babes, una get luck” – Timini Egbuson warns Nigerian men

Timini Egbuson, a well-known Nollywood actor, has advised men to consider themselves lucky since their women wouldn’t have been safe if he hadn’t been so busy.

The Nollywood bad boy made the remark in a post uploaded on his Snapchat profile.

He made a suggestion that he is being pursued by several girls who are in relationships, but he is too busy for them.

Timini advised the men to count their blessings that he is occupied since otherwise, he would have carried out their wishes.

“Too busy for una babes, una get luck,” he wrote.

Netizens Reactions…

zeeeknow said: “This guy can feel himself sha Leave picture editing, if u see this guy for ground ,you go waka pass am….very regular boy!”

iampaulpeace wrote: “He know who he dey refer to shah”

fajebe.olamide shared: “pelle o … I’ve seen this guy once f2f and I feel he’s just regular no hard feelings”

taiwo_junzi said: “God is protection you from HIV, STI and co, you dey shade men with ladies for the streets.”

chinonso_cezer remarked: “This one think say he fine”