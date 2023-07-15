Video: “I’m struggling with my newly acquired Ikebe” – Nina Ivy cries out

Nina Ivy, a popular reality star, laments her inability to contain her newly acquired backside in her old pants after undergoing BBL surgery.

You may recall that the former BBNaija star underwent surgery for the second time a few weeks ago to increase the size of her backside.

The BBNaija star has taken to social media after a successful surgery to discuss how she is adjusting to the changes made to her body.

She uploaded a video of herself squeezing her enlarged behind into her old pants.

Netizens Reactions…

Reacting, iam_horpeyhemi wrote: “Trouser of your size no dey market? Y Abi which kind attention be this?”

the_brown_cutie. Wrote: “Most painful truth is that a man will still 55 leave you for another lady who’s body isn’t up to society standards”

irizzzy wrote: “Honestly, nobody cares about this constant unnecessary update.”

obonyilofavour wrote: “Have you realized that people going under the knife are very beautiful? You see, insecurity is not entirely a function of looks. I’m my life, I’ve encountered VERY beautiful women who are so insecure that | will be wondering.

The attention the looks give make them obsessed with the thoughts/ fear of losing it, hence, spend very very considerable efforts to keep it, sometimes, at the expense of their brains.”

soul_lange wrote: “Na the person wey Nigerians been Dey tink say na mumu be this.”

onyinyeeeee wrote: “I wonder how toke is struggling”

“The 1st one never do you?” – BBNaija Nina Ivy stirs reactions as she thanks God after another round of BBL surgery

Nina Ivy, an ex-Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, has undergone surgery a second time for a butt enlargement.

The reality star, who isn’t embarrassed to admit she’s had surgery, revealed via her Instagram story that she’s had yet another Brazilian Butt Lift, or BBL as it’s more commonly known.

Nina boasted that her new body is “bodying,” and she was thrilled to finally reveal her new appearance to her fans. *

The public figure underwent butt enlargement surgery in July 2021, adding her name to a growing list of female celebrities.

Nina recently performed a gospel song while showing off her new body shape. She urged her followers to prepare for her eventual suffocation.

The video was captioned, “This was in the morning before my bbl, this new body is bodying. Can’t wait to show u guys. Like I’m screaming. Get ready to be sick of me coz Bby it is bodyinggggggy”.

Social media users trooped to comment section to share their thoughts. Some reactions are shown below:

official_richblood01 said, “Nigeria and fake love for God 😂”.

ceecescloset said, “Na only me and 6 other people remain to see doctor. And I be like slate for back”.

ayoquxibe said, “Once they start, they never stop until the whole body is messed up.”

eze_ifediba said, “Low self esteem is very bad. Once you keep finding fault in the way you look even if you like let a carpenter doctor do your body you will still find fault with it. Love yourself ❤️. You’re beautiful the way you are”.

somma_dresspiration said, “The first one no do you abi? 🤦🏼‍♀️ Get sick of you maka why please? If you like do hundred times, that one concern you. I just hope you’re really happy deep down and not just tryna impress social media people? As for me, nothing concern me oh📌”.