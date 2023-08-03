Video: “I’m sorry, it’s my fault” – Cross apologies to Ilebaye over her fight with Angel

Cross, a fellow housemate in Big Brother Naija, has unconditionally apologized to Ilebaye for the altercation she had with Angel the previous evening.

Ilebaye and Cross enjoyed some “couples time” in the bathroom after the housemates finished the Guinness Presentation challenge.

Ilebaye joined Cross in the shower, and the two were later seen sharing a passionate kiss in the bathroom.

Ilebaye and Angel got into a furious quarrel that almost resulted in a violent fistfight a short while after their romantic encounter.

In a subsequent scene, Cross, who was absent from the fight, apologizes to Ilebay, explaining that he is aware that Angel fought her because they kissed rather than because she removed her leg paintings off her bag.

Gen Z don pepper Angel” – Netizens Reacts as Angel packs her bags, plans for voluntary exit

Angel Smith, a Big Brother Naija housemate, was seen on camera packing her belongings as she prepares to leave the house voluntarily.

Angel made this decision after nearly getting physical with fellow housemate Ilebaye last night following their Guinness Task.

The drama between both women started when Ilebaye decided to remove her nail paint while standing on Angel’s clothing box after using the restroom.

When Angel asked why she kept her legs on the box, Ilebaye said she should have closed it.

This enraged Angel, and the argument escalated into a fight as they began to argue vocally.

Angel was seen packing her bags in the Big Brother Naija dressing room after her fight with Ilebaye, claiming she wanted a voluntary leave from the house. Mercy Eke, a fellow housemate, was seen pleading with her not to leave the house.