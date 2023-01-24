Video: I’m so traumatized, I pray for people that live in the Slums – Pretty Mike reacts to Shanty Town series

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Controversial socialite and businessman, Pretty Mike has revealed that he is traumatized after watching Shanty Town series.

Shanty Town is a six episode violent series that revolves around an undercover detective on a revenge mission, who infiltrates a crime ring and uncovers damning information on their activities and associates.

Reacting to the plot, setting and storyline of Shanty Town, Pretty Mike noted that he is traumatized. He noted that the series portrays the reality of some people.

Pretty Mike prayed for those who live in slums whose horror never ends; he disclose that he would never complain again about the things he doesn’t have.

He seized the opportunity to advise Nigerians to make the right decisions in the upcoming general elections before their reality becomes a shanty town.