Video: 'I'm So Frustrated' – Actress, Tonto Dikeh Cries Out

The scarcity of new Naira notes and the inability to use mobile banking apps for transactions made last week a difficult time for Nigerians.

Tonto is no exception, as she reveals her inability to use her bank app and that her light has run out.

"I Just Don’t See Myself As An Actress Anymore"– Tonto Dikeh

Actress turned politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to express her dissatisfaction with the state of the country.

The actress revealed on Sunday night via Instagram that she does not have an ATM card and has been attempting to make a transaction for over 6 hours.

She went on to say that the situation has exposed her to a whole new level of emotional instability and that she is extremely frustrated.

She wrote:

For the past 2 days I have been unable to open my bank app, only this evening my light unit decided to finish. I have tried opening this app for almost 6 hours and finally believe I will be sleeping in the dark today.

I can’t buy init, I can’t buy diesel. I absolutely can’t even get a hotel I don’t use or own an ATM… I’m on a whole new level of emotional instability. Am I alone? I’m so frustrated

