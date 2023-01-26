Video: “I’m so fruity” – Denrele tells colleague, Nedu over his recent expose
- Nedu has been trading on social media for over a week now. The media personality, through his podcast, has successfully stepped on toes and gotten netizens riled up more than once.
Ace media personality, Denrele stirs a reaction as he tells his colleague, Nedu via Instagram that he is a “fruity” person.
However, his colleague, Denrele, stirred reactions after he penned a note to tell Nedu that he is a “fruity” male celebrity.
He affirms that he is so FRUITY, I’m a FINE-APPLE! 🍍 And I make a MAN-GO crazy! Such a cute-CUMBER!🥒
Denrele wrote:
“NEDU: 90% of Male Celebrities are FRUITY.
ME: I am so FRUITY, I’m a FINE-APPLE! 🍍
And I make a MAN-GO crazy!
Such a cute-CUMBER!🥒
Last Slide: Wanna sing this song for my VALEN-LIME 🍋
(as Valentine is around the corner).
P.S: Trust me, I missed my boat!
Got to the jetty late.
Sighs.”