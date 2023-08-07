ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I’m so blessed to be his daughter” – Cuppy gushes over friendship with her dad, Femi Otedola

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

Florence Otedola alias Cuppy, a popular disc jockey, conveys a beautiful statement about her father, Femi Otedola, and their special relationship and friendship.

Cuppy shared a snapshot of herself with her father on Instagram and said that spending time with him is one of the most important things she values.

The link between them is strengthened and reinforced by the little, amusing moments that Cuppy spends with him.

She stated that being a wealthy mogul’s daughter is a blessing to her and that she treasures every moment with him.

Cuppy wrote …

“Spending time with my dad @femiotedola is something I treasure. Now that I’m 30 years old. I’m so grateful for our special bond of friendship. We laugh, we talk, we share, and it’s all these small moments that make our relationship so special.

I’m so blessed to be his daughter and I cherish every moment we have together.”

See post below …

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Was Surprised That Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha And Tonto Dikeh Left Their Husbands– Actor Pete Edochie

22 mins ago

I’m Half Hood, Half Holy, Pray With Me & Don’t Play With Me-Tonto Dikeh Says With New Pic

48 mins ago

Video: “God Will Do It for You Too” – Linda Ikeji’s Sister, Sandra Welcomes 3rd Child in 3 Years

49 mins ago

Video: “The most stupid thing to do is fighting your husband’s side chic” – Blessing CEO advises women

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button