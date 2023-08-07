Video: “I’m so blessed to be his daughter” – Cuppy gushes over friendship with her dad, Femi Otedola

Florence Otedola alias Cuppy, a popular disc jockey, conveys a beautiful statement about her father, Femi Otedola, and their special relationship and friendship.

Cuppy shared a snapshot of herself with her father on Instagram and said that spending time with him is one of the most important things she values.

The link between them is strengthened and reinforced by the little, amusing moments that Cuppy spends with him.

She stated that being a wealthy mogul’s daughter is a blessing to her and that she treasures every moment with him.

Cuppy wrote …

“Spending time with my dad @femiotedola is something I treasure. Now that I’m 30 years old. I’m so grateful for our special bond of friendship. We laugh, we talk, we share, and it’s all these small moments that make our relationship so special.

I’m so blessed to be his daughter and I cherish every moment we have together.”

See post below …