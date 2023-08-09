Video: “I’m really a proud mum of two solid young princes” – Regina Daniels brags as she shares photos of her sons

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels revealed that she is a proud mother and talked about her two kids, whom she affectionately referred to as her young princes.

The Nollywood actress posted a video of herself inside a car and two pictures of her children to her Instagram page along with the remark, “I’m really a proud mum of two solid young princes.”

She expressed her appreciation to followers who recently won mementos in the same post.

Many supporters gushed over her and left kind comments about her beautiful children in the comment area.

See some reactions below:

tombra4real: “Mum of 2 young boys too would love to have one souvenir for them. Many more years to your boys.”

ogoodebaby: “Thank you so much @regina.daniels I’m so grateful. May God continue to uplift you effortlessly.”

yahsbestb: “Waooohhh they’re so cute and they’re my one year old son’s birthday mate.”

sexy9_067247: “Adorable kids. ur mummy dey make motherhood sweet me oo. May God bless dem for u.”

omotopedominic: “Congratulations to them, they will not die young, dey will live to fulfill destiny Ijmn Amen Happy Prosperous birthday to you both, dey will continue to be source of joy to your generation.”

chibaby2791: “Your future armies in future now when you go dey Waka with them Dem no go know say na you get them ooo chaiii to born early sweet abeg.”

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: