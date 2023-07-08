Video: “I’m pregnant for Davido” – Jaruma claims, shows off growing baby bump in new video

Aphrodisiac expert Hauwa Saidu Mohammed, also known by her stage name Jaruma, has joined the list of women claiming to be Davido’s unborn child.

The controversial Kayanmata seller posted a video of herself cleaning a house with her baby bump.on her official Instagram page, which has over 1 million followers.

She allegedly stated that she is cleaning the house while expecting Davido to return from work.

In her words:

“I’m also pregnant for Davido🤰🤰🤰👶👶👶🍼🍼🍼 Cleaning the house waiting for Davido to come home❤️ -PS- Jaruma Girls Will Never EVER Betray u like this❌”

In related news, dancer Korra Obidi also triggered a buzz online after she claimed that she’s pregnant for Davido.

I’m also pregnant for Davido – Korra Obidi alleges in new video

Social media users have gone crazy over the viral video of Nigerian dancer and singer Korra Obidi accusing Afrobeats Superstar Davido of having an affair with her.

Davido has been involved in an infidelity scandal for quite some time, with numerous women accusing him of having an affair and becoming pregnant.

In a recent live session, Korra announced in a “emotional” tone that she is expecting a child with Davido as well.

Her words;

“I want to tell you guys that I’m pregnant for Davido, Me too…I’m pregnant for him. Davido is the baby daddy”

The live video has elicited strong responses on social media, with a considerable number of people claiming that she was joking.