Video: “I’m Overjoyed” – Caramel Plugg Over the Moon as She Acquires New Mercedes Benz

Caramel Plugg, an influencer and social media celebrity, has started the new month in great style by purchasing a gorgeous multimillion-naira Mercedes Benz GLE.

The prominent podcaster shared the good news on her Instagram page, stunning her followers with intriguing photographs of her new Benz.

She joyfully referred to herself as a “big baby” cruising in the magnificent German four-wheeler, pausing to reflect on the thought that every setback in life frequently opens the way for a new blessing in her post.

This stunning acquisition comes on the heels of Caramel Plugg’s high-profile breakup from her former partner, King Manny, just a few months ago.

The breakup had garnered significant attention after she reportedly caught King Manny at a club with another woman, leading to their separation.

She wrote;

“A BIG BABY IN A MERCEDES GLE 🚗|| NEW MONTH || NEW WHIP 🌟 With every setback, there’s a blessing waiting! I’m so thankful to God and everyone around me for the kindness, love, and support! Happiness wan kEe me… PLEASE whose house am I driving to?? Kindly make jollof! I’m on my way!”

See below;

In related news, Tensions escalated after influencer, Caramel Plugg caught her boyfriend, King Manny (Burna Boy’s P.A) with another woman at a club, thereby sparking a dramatic scene.

According to an eyewitness report circulating on social media, King Manny, who happens to be Burna Boy’s personal assistant, allegedly entered the club with the unidentified lady, oblivious to the fact that Caramel Plugg was already present at the venue.

A heated confrontation unfolded between the couple, leading them to take their argument outside the club.