Video: “I’m not in a relationship with Beauty, she wants me but I don’t” – Neo spills

Big Brother Naija housemate Neo has denied being in a relationship with former housemate Beauty, as rumored a few days earlier.

During their late-night talk, Neo revealed this to Tolanibaj, his best buddy and comforter.

Recall that Beauty and Neo were frequently spotted together in hotels and other public places, leading to romance rumors that circulated on social media.

Doyin, a close friend of Beauty who witnessed a fight between Neo and Ilebaye, confirmed the allegation that the two are in a relationship and advised Ilebaye to avoid Neo.

Tolanibaj was asked by Neo if he was indeed dating Beauty during their talk. He denied it, claiming that Beauty wants him but he doesn’t want her.