Video: “I’m Not Happy at all, I Shouldn’t Be Crying on Vacation” – Bella Vents Over Missing Luggage

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Bella Okagbue cries out in frustration after flying from Nigeria to Athens for vacation only to discover her luggage is missing, vows to expose the airline.

After the upsetting encounter, the reality star rushed to Twitter to complain.

She said that she had gone on vacation to Greece only to discover that she couldn’t find her bags after disembarking from the flight.

Bella claims she has a lot of valuables in the luggage and will be forced to reveal the airline’s name if she doesn’t hear anything from them.

She wrote:

“I’m not happy at all. How is it that i flew all the way from Nigeria to Athens only to get here and my luggage is nowhere to be found. Never arrived with me and is missing! I have valuables in there that I can’t afford to lose. I really shouldn’t be crying on vacation!

If I don’t get positive feedback from them tomorrow, I will post the name of the airline. Godforbid I lose that suitcase!”

