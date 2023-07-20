Video: “I’m not gay, I’m a transgender woman” – Jay Boogie speaks on his sexuality

Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known as Jay Boogie, a popular transwoman and influencer, insists that he is not gay but rather a transgender woman.

During a BBC News documentary, the Nigerian transgender woman addressed his sexuality.

He claimed that because he is a transgender woman, his sexual orientation cannot be gay.

According to Jay Boogie, many men who know about him are not repulsed by him, but some do make advances toward him with offers of starting relationships.

Netizens Reactions…

vicky_oraj said: “For those that are confuse. Gay and trans are the same thing.”

~omolara_aduke noted; “He forgot to transgender his voice too”

cassidyng1 stated: “First of all, I don’t like his teeth arrangement.. since he’s so bent on fixing his body, he should fix is teeth too.”

adelakuntufayl prayed: “Dear lord, when you bless us with a male child, let them be proud of their gender and not end up becoming an Agaygay bread”

stackchyna_ observed: “She looking different from the pictures we do see online”

supremeboss15 said: “The media is our problem by promoting rubbish”

Daniel Anthony Nsikan, better known online as Jay Boogie, a transgender man from Nigeria, has displayed his cameltoe on social media.

The social media influencer, who regularly astounds internet users with his transitions, posted the images to his Instagram page.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“I’ll be teasing on your cap”*

Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe

It is important to note that Jay Boogie is not alone in this; he has a colleague and good friend by the name of Buchi. Both of them proudly declare that they are stunning trans women from Nigeria.

However, the images sparked responses from internet users, who used the comment section to express their opinions.

Jay Boogie flaunts his camel toe

See reactions below:

One @veevogee wrote: “May we not give birth to what we can’t explain 🙏.”

thelegitkim_ wrote: “Dear God please guide my boys as they are growing, let them grow to become a man, don’t let them turn into what I won’t be able to explain to you when I get to heaven 🙏”

cindysshopng wrote: “God I’m still begging to see me cause I have two SONS. Baba na men I born , no allow confusion enter their head abeg seigneur 🙌🙌🙌.”

official_ose007 wrote: “If you born boy, never happy o, cos him got turn girl later 😂.”

lurvbun wrote: “They are always crossing leg 😂😂😂. Oga open ur legs and take the picture let’s check sth.”

rosedarls_hair_emporium wrote: “And this one on judgment day will be missing. They’ll call his name, and no one will know shim😂😂😂.

e_colections wrote: “I Am very sure that this lady is Hermaphrodite, those kind of human that has both the male and female features, some of them can have almost a complete female features and have a male organ, while sometimes they have both organs. Some looks like a complete female while some looks a complete male but has (both male& female)organs. So do not judge her yet, maybe she’s that kind….it’s impossible to see a transgender transformed from male to female looking completely like a woman.”