Video: I’m not a feminist – Ini Edo clears the air
Nollywood actress and movie producer Ini Edo has cleared the air on the misconstrued perception that she is a feminist.
According to Ini Edo, she believes that the rights of women should be protected and that there is a necessity for equality between genders.
However, she was brought up in a way that respecting men is of great value.
She said: “I’m not a feminist, being a feminist means different things to different people, I love to protect women’s rights and I feel the need for equality.
“But I’m also very structured and I am raised in a certain way, I am raised to respect men, I am raised to value men. I want to be a woman but I also want to be able to be a queen, you can be a king, and I am a queen; I am just comfortable in being a queen.”