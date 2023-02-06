ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I’m not a feminist – Ini Edo clears the air

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • There have been some perceptions that the co-producer of ‘Shanty Town‘ Ini Edo is a feminist
  • However, during an interview on the podcast, ‘Tea With Tay’. Ini Edo said she believes that the rights of women should be protected and that there is a necessity for equality between genders.

Nollywood actress and movie producer Ini Edo has cleared the air on the misconstrued perception that she is a feminist.

There have been some perceptions that the co-producer of ‘Shanty Town‘ Ini Edo is a feminist. However, during an interview on the podcast, ‘Tea With Tay’.

According to Ini Edo, she believes that the rights of women should be protected and that there is a necessity for equality between genders.

However, she was brought up in a way that respecting men is of great value.

She said: “I’m not a feminist, being a feminist means different things to different people, I love to protect women’s rights and I feel the need for equality.

“But I’m also very structured and I am raised in a certain way, I am raised to respect men, I am raised to value men. I want to be a woman but I also want to be able to be a queen, you can be a king, and I am a queen; I am just comfortable in being a queen.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 333 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “Last Last Grammy Don Give Burna Boy Breakfast” – Nigerians Reacts After Burna Boy Lost Two Categories At The Grammys

2 hours ago

Video: DJ Khaled and his wife celebrate with singer Tems as she wins big at the 65th Grammy Awards [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: It’s not even up to 3 months – Lady gives boyfriend several hard slaps as she rejects his proposal in church [Video]

2 hours ago

Video: “No go high mama”- Fans react as Destiny Etiko’s mom joins her in beer advertisement [Video]

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button