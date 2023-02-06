Video: I’m not a feminist – Ini Edo clears the air

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress and movie producer Ini Edo has cleared the air on the misconstrued perception that she is a feminist.

According to Ini Edo, she believes that the rights of women should be protected and that there is a necessity for equality between genders.

However, she was brought up in a way that respecting men is of great value.