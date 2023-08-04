Video: I’m more talented than many big artists – Bella Shmurda

Bella Shmurda, a skilled and rapidly growing figure in the Nigerian music industry, recently made wild claims, claiming that he is better than several Nigerian major artists.

He says that the majority of musicians who make a reputation for themselves in the country are “just lucky.”

In a recent interview with Cool FM Nigeria in Lagos, the singer revealed that he does not beg for collaborations because he is more gifted than many musicians in the industry, and that he only works with those with whom he has solid ties and relationships.

Bella Shmurda remembers an encounter with a larger artist who turned him down as he was about to release a song after being invited to cooperate with him.

In his words:

“I don’t like teasing people [about my upcoming collaborations]. I have an experience; I made song with this person and when I was going to release the song they were like, ‘Yo, he is not ready.’

“Me I’m that kind of person that doesn’t like to get backlash from people. Me gon I get talent pass you, you just get name pass me. You fit just get name pass me but I get talent pass you. Personally, I don’t like to chase people. So people I work with are people I have connection with and we have a good relationship. And if not that, I do my thing on my own.”