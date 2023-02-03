Video: I’m more successful than Zinoleesky, Zlatan – DJ Chicken claims [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Speaking during a a live session with a content creator on TikTok, DJ Chicken accused the ‘Rocking’ singer of not helping artistes in the industry.

DJ Chicken bragged that he could help the careers of Wizkid and Olamide if anyone has doubts about his capabilities.

Controversial producer, DJ Chicken has said that he is more successful and famous than some of his colleagues in the industry, especially Zinoleesky.

He said Zinoleesky, Naira Marley, Zlatan Ibile and other top artiste in the industry do not measure up to him.

The controversial Disc Jockey threatened to block Zinoleesky if the matter provokes him any further. He also said that Olamide, Wizkid, Davido ‘know say I be their papa for industry’.

A social media user, opeoluwaforbes commented; Guys, Avoid drugs !

sauceprince1; E fit be say him talk am to make himself happy. Everywhere hard, many people fit talk things to feel special. But make we no lie na crap him talk lol.

sng_daddy; I wonder why we don’t have care home in Nigeria 😒😒😒

gifteduju; Of course you are,I mean who in this world doesn’t know chicken? Very popular specie.

ololadelade; Please who is DJ Chicken I genuinely don’t know who he is

wale_moore16; He’s talking to wizkid true true o 😂

db_naturals_; The moment I saw his name I didn’t even take him seriously 😂

bellokreb; I don’t understand the aggressiveness

cruise_rapper01; This one dn smoke gum if u guys don’t mention wizkid name una nor fit craze in peace

officialmogangram; Anybody can be a celebrity in Nigeria now 😂😂😂😂