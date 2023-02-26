Video: “I’m livid, We can’t upload online”- Omoni Oboli rages after spending the night at her polling unit [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli has been left furious after spending the night at her polling unit to prevent rigging of votes.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a video of her at her polling unit as she expressed anger over difficulties in uploading of election results.

Omoni revealed that she was awake for 26hours, has a shaking feet and hurting back because of INEC’s incompetence.

She questioned why there would be difficulties uploading election results online.

“It’s 5am! I am LIVID!!!

Been up for about 26hours! My feet and my back don’t belong to me right me! We can’t upload online @inecnigeria we need answers!! Why on earth would we not be able to uphold online?!!

What exactly is going on!!

In a follow up post, Omoni Oboli, while expressing disgust, revealed that results were being uploaded manually at her polling unit.

“We are uploading [email protected] what the actual heck!! Why can’t we upload online!!! I will post my PU and the results when I get home for security reasons.. Love you guys”.

She added that she would make sure every means of rigging is blocked as no one is taking her rights.