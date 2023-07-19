Video: “I’m in such a great place and my relationship with God is better”-Sophia Momodu opens up on her mental health

Sophia Momodu, the mother of Davido’s first child, Imade, has broken her silence months after her online rants.

Sophia stated on Twitter that she is in a good mental place and that her relationship with God is better than it has ever been.

She revealed that she has reached her weight goal and can’t stop staring at herself whenever she walks past a mirror.

Sophia added that her financial security has kept her in awe of how God never breaks His promises.

“I’m in such a great place mentally, my relationship with god is better than it’s ever been. I’m currently at my weight goal & literally can’t stop staring at myself when I walk past any mirror, so financially stable it keeps me in awe of how God truly never goes back on his word.

I’m so spoiled sometimes I forget to take a sec to just quickly say thank you, heavenly father. You talk am & you dey do am steady! So here I am with a heart filled with gratitude basking in God’s unquestionable Grace to say. Thank you Way maker Miracle Worker Promise Keeper”.