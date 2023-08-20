Video: “I’m giving birth to only boys so they can sleep with people’s daughters” – Seyi Awolowo

Seyi Awolowo, a reality star, explains why he exclusively wants only male children.

In a talk with Whitemoney and Soma, the father of one declared unequivocally that he is only having males so that they may sleep with other people’s girls.

Whitemoney and Soma laughed as Seyi, who spoke with authority and conviction, repeated his remark.

Seyi stated that he is prepared to pay his lads and supply them with anything they require, despite the fact that they run trains on people’s girls.

amarachiigidimbah wrote: “Women dey marry rubbish in the name of marraige sha , na person marry this thing now Abi ?Tufiakwa 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮”

teeto__olayeni wrote: “Imagine hearing your husband saying he’s grooming your son to run trains on women. Seyi is VILE. An embarrassment to himself and everyone who loves him.”

Reacting, @etimeffiong wrote: “This isn’t a true representation of fatherhood. We raise our children to be respectful, disciplined and speak with wisdom.”

omoakin wrote: “He’s talking like knack is a one way street! People’s daughter sef will knack your sons brains out 😂😂”

teeto__olayeni wrote: “Everyone is praying for their son to be great and prosperous but Seyi is already imagining his own Son as sexual predator who runs trains on women”

officiallrosie wrote: “Does Seyi understands the gravity of what he spews from his mouth? Training our children to be respectful, responsible, disciplined, demonstrating excellence in all they do and also endowed with wisdom be it a boy or girl. Seyi I’m highly disappointed 😢”

pa_triiciaaa wrote: “Seyi wife needs help right now because how you go open eyes marry trials and tribulations all in the name of husband and marriage. GOD FORBID BAD THING. This Seyi failed as a man, failed as a son, failed as a grandson, failed as a husband, failed as a father and failed as a human being.”