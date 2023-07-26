Video: “I’m Desperate for Fame, Davido Never Helped Me, I Lied” – Viral Boy Confesses

A Nigerian boy who claimed that Davido, one of Nigeria’s biggest musicians, helped him has reversed his fraudulent statements made earlier this month.

In a video shared on TikTok, the boy, Jjfrosh, apologized for lying and indicated that Davido did not truly help him.

Jjfrosh said in the original video that went viral that Davido extended a helping hand to him after years of battling to gain likes and followers on social media.

Jjfrosh, on the other hand, stated in his most recent video that he only made the claim to garner attention and that he regrets it.

Jjfrosh went on to explain that he was a comedian who had been struggling to get noticed on social media, and that he thought that claiming that Davido had helped him would get him more attention. He said that he was sorry for lying and that he hoped that people would forgive him.

In his words;

“Abeg, you wey be say you Dey see this video, abeg no vex, I say make I come online, come beg for wetin I talk. Na me be that boy dem Dey post say Davido help him, see actually Davido no help me that video na lie, na lie I Dey talk for that video. Abeg make una help me, na why I come beg una, make una no vex abeg.

“See my name na Jjfrosh, I be comedian. I reason am say for how many years wey I Dey do video, my highest like na 17 likes, nobody Dey gree Dey like me. If I tell my people make dem go subscribe, follow me, dem go Dey insult me say I no fit blow. Na em make me do like person wey Davido help, na em make me do that video.

“I no know say e go viral like that. Before I know, bloggers don carry am Dey post for facebook and instagram. So abeg make una no vex, Davido no truly help me. Make una help me Dey beg Davido make he help me. Na this tripod and phone my papa buy for me before he die, since then no family member don help me but I go prove to them say once Davido reply me, better Dey come sha.

“Abeg make una help me Dey beg Davido. Make una no vex abeg, I No know say I fuck up abeg. I no wan spoil my career, na em make me come online come confess, I no want make anybody think say Dey don help me. Make una help me Dey beg Davido, na only him fit do am.”

Watch the video below: